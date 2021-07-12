London [UK], July 12 (ANI): Ahead of the kick-off of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, the hosts' supporters on Sunday booed while Italy's national anthem was being played at the Wembley Stadium.

Before the match, former England star Gary Lineker had urged English fans to not boo Italy's national anthem, but look like they did not even want to hear their hero's advice.

"If you're lucky enough to get a ticket for the final, please, please don't boo the Italian anthem. A/ It's an absolute belter and worth listening to. B/ It's bloody rude, disrespectful and utterly classless," Lineker had tweeted.

England fans have waited for a trophy for 55 years as the Three Lions won the World Cup in 1966. Ever since that fans have been waiting for a trophy but England has reached the semifinals on few occasions, but reaching the finals remained a distant dream until this Euro 2020.

Queen Elizabeth II has sent a good luck message to the England team ahead of their Euro Cup final clash. After two epic semi-finals, London now hosts a decider which, for the first time in Euro history, will feature England.

The Three Lions had defeated West Germany 4-2 in the 1966 World Cup final. The Queen was in attendance as she witnessed the high octane clash.

UEFA, Europe's football governing body, on Saturday decided to fine the English Football Association 30,000 euros for the use of laser pointer, disturbances during the national anthems and setting of fireworks by supporters.

"The CEDB has decided to fine the English Football Association EUR30,000 for the use of laser pointer, disturbances during the national anthems and setting off fireworks," UEFA said in an official statement.

Star player Harry Kane put away the rebound after Kasper Schmeichel saved his extra-time penalty to help England book their berth in the Euro 2020 final as the team registered a 2-1 win over Denmark on Wednesday. (ANI)

