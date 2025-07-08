St Gallen (Switzerland), Jul 8 (AP) The Wales team bus was involved in a road traffic crash on Tuesday and its training session was canceled at the stadium where it plays France at the Women's European Championship.

The Welsh Football Association said in a statement all the people involved — players and staff on the bus and in the other vehicle — were unharmed in the incident en route to the stadium in St. Gallen.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2025: Virat Kohli and Wife Anushka Sharma Attend Novak Djokovic's Centre Court Match, Say 'We Always Planned on Coming Back'.

Wales coach Rhian Wilkinson travelled separately from the team to the stadium for a news conference one day ahead of Wednesday's game.

“Football is secondary and I think, yes, we are shaken because we are away from the team right now knowing that they've had to experience that,” Wilkinson said in comments reported by the BBC.

Also Read | UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Live Streaming, Germany vs Denmark: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of GER-W vs DEN-W on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

FAW said its priority "has been to remove the players from the scene and return to the Cymru training base to complete their preparations for tomorrow's match.”

Wales plays France in the second Group D game for both at Euro 2025. Wales lost to the Netherlands 3-0 on Saturday and France beat defending champion England 2-1. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)