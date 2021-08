Istanbul, August 27: Leicester City will face Napoli while Celtic will come up against Leverkusen, Real Betis, and Ferencvaros following the draw for the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League group stage in Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday. Teams in each group face each other home and away, with the same sides meeting on Matchdays 1 and 5, or Matchdays 2 and 6, or Matchdays 3 and 4.

The top three clubs will continue their European campaigns in the new year. Group winners progress to the round of 16. Group runners-up go into the new knockout round play-offs, where they will face the third-placed UEFA Champions League teams for places in the Round of 16.

Third-placed sides transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs. Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Leaves Juventus Training Ground in 40 Minutes Amid Transfer Talks With Manchester City, Bids Good Bye to Teammates (Watch Video).

2021/22 Europa League group stage draw:

Group A: Lyon, Rangers, Sparta Praha, Brondby

Group B: Monaco, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad, Sturm Graz

Group C: Napoli, Leicester, Spartak Moskva, Legia Warszawa

Group D: Olympiacos, Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Antwerp

Group E: Lazio, Lokomotiv Moskva, Marseille, Galatasaray.

Group F: Braga, Crvena zvezda, Ludogorets, Midtjylland

Group G: Leverkusen, Celtic, Real Betis, Ferencvaros

Group H: GNK Dinamo, Genk, West Ham, Rapid Wien.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)