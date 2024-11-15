Perth [Australia], November 14 (ANI): Ahead of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia Test opener Usman Khawaja said that everyone talks about Jasprit Bumrah, but India have other 'good' bowlers as well.

Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut against South Africa in 2018, following that, he has picked up 173 wickets in 40 long-format matches at an economy rate of 2.76.

The top India seamer played 7 matches and 14 innings against Australia, in which he bagged 32 wickets at an economy rate of 2.47 and an average of 21.25.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Khawaja praised Mohammed Siraj and said that he is very good against both right and left-handed batters. The Aussie added that India pacer Mohammed Shami was very underrated and no one talked about him.

"Everyone talks about Jasprit, but they actually have a lot of other good bowlers. I think [Mohammed] Siraj is a very good bowler. He's a very good bowler to both right-handers and left-handers. When [Mohammed] Shami was fit, when he was playing those series, he was a very good bowler. He was very underrated. No one really talked about him. And then they got good spinners lining up, too, which really complements their fast bowlers," Khawaja was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is approaching closer, the 37-year-old added that he is not just thinking about Bumrah but others as well.

"So for me it's never ... I'm just not thinking about Jasprit Bumrah. You want to ask me where do you think... I'm not thinking about where he is getting me out. I'm thinking about where am I scoring runs against him. And I'm sure all good batsmen would tell you exactly the same thing because if he misses, well, then I'm coming and then if he bowls good stuff, then I'll respect that. So that's just Test cricket," he added.

The much anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest. (ANI)

