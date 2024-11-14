Pakistan Likely XI for 2nd T20I vs Australia: After winning the historic ODI series, the Pakistan national cricket team suffered a comprehensive 29-run defeat in the opening T20I of the three-match series against Australia in Brisbane. The first T20I between these two was reduced to seven overs due to rain. Australia's Glenn Maxwell top-scored with 43 runs as he guided the host to 93-4. While chasing, Pakistan collapsed against the host pace bowling attack. The visitors lost their first six wickets inside overs. As a result, they made 64-9 and lost the match by 11 runs. Australia Beat Pakistan By 29 Runs; Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett Shine as Aussies Secure Victory in Rain-Shortened Match, Lead Series 1-0.

The second T20I between Australia and Pakistan will be played in Sydney on November 15. With the upcoming second T20I becoming a do-or-die clash, let's look at Pakistan's likely XI against Australia.

Top-order: In the must-win clash, Pakistan might stick with the same opening pair. Captain Mohammad Rizwan is expected to open with Sahibzada Farhan. Former captain Babar Azam will complete the top order in the second T20I against Australia. Notably, all three batters had a poor outing with the bat.

Middle-order: Usman Khan, along with vice-captain Salman Ali Agha, will strengthen the visitors' batting attack. The duo will be supported by hard-hitter Irfan Khan in the lower-middle order. Haseebullah Khan will also slot in in the middle-order or lower-middle-order. Glenn Maxwell Switch Hits Pacer Naseem Shah For a Four During AUS vs PAK 1st T20I 2024 in Brisbane (Watch Video).

All-rounders: Vice-captain Salman Ali Agha will be their main all-rounder. However, the likes of Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi can also score crucial runs with the bat if the need arises.

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah will be the frontline pacers for their side in the second T20I against Australia. The pace trio will be supported by Abbas Afridi. In the spin department, Agha Salman can provide crucial overs.

Pakistan Likely XI for 2nd T20I 2024 Against Australia

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2024 11:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).