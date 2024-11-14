The Indian national cricket team will lock horns against the host South African national cricket team in the final match of the four-match T20I series. The Suryakumar Yadav-led India are leading the series 2-1 against Aiden Markram's South Africa. Team India won the opening T20I in Durban by 61 runs. In the second T20I, the host bounced back and won the low-scoring encounter by three wickets. After suffering a closing defeat, the Men in Blue outplayed the Proteas and secured an 11-run win in Centurion. In the third T20I, India batter Tilak Varma slammed his maiden T20I century, whereas speedster Arshdeep Singh took a three-wicket haul. With the fourth T20I becoming a do-or-die clash for the host, South Africa would be hoping that their players step up against the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 champions. IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024, Johannesburg Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs South Africa Match at The Wanderers Stadium.

IND vs SA Head-to-Head Record in T20I Matches

India and South Africa have played 30 T20Is against each other so far. Out of these, the Men in Blue secured 17 victories, whereas the Proteas emerged victorious on 12 occasions. One T20I match between India and South Africa ended without a result. India Likely Playing XI for 4th T20I vs South Africa: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs SA Match in Johannesburg.

IND vs SA 4th T20I Key Players

Tilak Varma Marco Jansen Varun Chakaravarthy Tristan Stubbs Arshdeep Singh

IND vs SA 4th T20I Key Battles

Tilak Varma is the leading run-getter of the four-match T20I series, whereas Gerald Coetzee is South Africa's highest wicket-taker. The battle between these two-star cricketers will be a treat to watch during the fourth T20I in Johannesburg. Varun Chakaravarthy has been India's top performer with the ball in the ongoing T20I series. The spinner has troubled the host's batting attack. Varun has dismissed David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen twice in the series. If Varun continues picking up wickets at crucial points, then the tables might turn for the visitors.

IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The fourth T20I between India and South Africa will be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 15. The much-awaited clash will start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs SA Likely XI for 4th T20I 2024

India National Cricket Team Likely 11: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy.

South Africa National Cricket Team Likely 11: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2024 11:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).