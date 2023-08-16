Lahore, Aug 16 (PTI) Former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Khalid Mahmood has demanded the withdrawal of the video released by the PCB on Independence Day for ignoring Imran Khan's contribution to the game in the country.

The PCB released the video to pay tribute to former greats who played a role in shaping the history of the game in Pakistan.

But the board has come in for severe backlash and criticism for the video which does not mention or feature any snippet or picture of former captain, Imran who led Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup triumph.

"This video must be withdrawn by the PCB immediately and released again with proper mention of Imran's contribution to Pakistan cricket," Mahmood told the "Aaj" channel.

Mahmood said it was a farce that when the ICC released the World Cup promo video and didn't acknowledge Babar Azam properly, everyone had raised a noise about it.

"We should first look at ourselves as to what we are doing with our own heroes then criticise others," Mahmood, who has held several important positions in the board, said.

"You may have countless differences of opinion with Imran Khan as a politician or what happened during his government tenure when he was the Prime Minister. But that does not mean you can ignore his role in bringing so many laurels to Pakistan as a player and captain."

Mahmood said it was unfortunate that in Pakistan currently everything is being looked at politically and even sports is not being spared.

"This incident just shows that the people running the board are not capable of doing it properly and are politically motivated."

He said Imran played a big role in winning the World Cup and on numerous other occasions has brought pride and respect for Pakistan cricket.

"How can you ignore his contribution, whatever his politics might be. I strongly condemn this video and I am really angry at how this has been allowed to happen."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)