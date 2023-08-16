Brazilian forward, Neymar Jr has officially joined Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League after signing a two-year contract with Al-Hilal on Tuesday. The SPL Club took to their social media platform to announce the arrival of the 31-year-old winger with a caption. "From the capital of beauty to the land of civilization, heritage, and the future… Neymar Jr joins Asia’s Leader." Neymar's Signing Officially Announced By Al-Hilal, Brazilian Footballer Puts Pen to Paper On Deal Until 2025

Al-Hilal Announcement after signing Neymar

From the capital of beauty to the land of civilization, heritage, and the future… Neymar Jr joins “Asia’s Leader”@neymarjr #AlHilal 💙#Neymar_Hilali pic.twitter.com/7wUHl0Ej6i — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) August 15, 2023

The Brazilian wizard spent six years with Ligue 1 champions and racked up 118 goals in 173 matches, making him Paris Saint-Germain's fourth-all-time highest scorer. In terms of national performances with 77 goals in 124 caps, he is currently Brazil's joint-top scorer, on par with football icon Pele.

President and CEO of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, shared some emotional words for the attacker as he ended his journey with them:

"It is always difficult to say goodbye to an amazing player like Neymar, one of the best players in the world, said. I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, and what he has contributed to our Club and our project over the last 6 years. We had a great moment and Neymar will always be a big part of our history. I would like to thank Neymar and his family. We wish Neymar all the very best for the future and his next adventure," Khelaifi said as quoted by PSG.com. Saudi Arabian Journalist Gifts Fabinho A Rolex Watch After the Brazilian Star's Good Performance in Al-Ittihad vs Al-Raed Saudi Pro League 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Neymar walked away as champions as over the seasons, he added four Ligue 1 titles (2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023), two Coupes de France (2020 and 2021), a Coupe de la Ligue (2020) and three Trophees des Champions (2018, 2020 and 2022). An impressive record, that is backed by individual statistics.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)