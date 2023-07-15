Galle [Sri Lanka], July 15 (ANI): Pakistan captain Babar Azam is all excited to be back in red-ball format to begin the stint of ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle from July 16 in Galle against Sri Lanka.

According to ICC, Sri Lanka return to Galle, where they have played each of their last eight home Tests. The hosts have met Ireland, Pakistan, Australia, West Indies at the venue since November 2021, winning six of the eight Tests.

Of the two losses at the venue, one came against Pakistan last year. In the first Test of the series then, Pakistan incredibly chased down 342 in the final innings, the highest successful run-chase at the venue.

"Really excited to be back in red-ball format and all eyes are on the Galle Test as we are prepared and ready for the challenge," the Pakistan skipper said ahead of the series as quoted by ICC.

It's very likely that Pakistan still remember that Test victory well, for it was their last win in Tests. Since then, the team has had a major setback, losing four of their last six encounters, with the other two being drawn.

The team is bolstered by the return of Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose last Test was this victory at Galle in 2022.

"We are taking one step at a time, but we have to be consistent across all formats. One of the positives going into the Galle Test is 13 of our players were here 12 months ago," Babar further added.

"Like any host country, Sri Lanka will like to play to their strength, which is spin bowling. We have had good feedback about the Sri Lanka side from their former coach Mickey Arthur and I think we are well prepared to take them on. We will stick to basics and be patient as this is Test cricket, which is a test of skills, temperament and stamina."

The pace attack gets an instant boost with Shaheen spearheading a group that also has Naseem Shah and Hasan Ali.

However, it is unlikely that all three would feature on a turning wicket. The spin department has mystery-spinner Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, and Noman Ali.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are wealthy in that unit with newbie Lakshitha Manasinghe joined by the likes of Prabath Jayasuriya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, and Kamindu Mendis.

Dimuth Karunaratne is recovering from a hamstring injury that saw him miss the final of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier against Netherlands, as per ICC.

The opener is due a fitness test before the start of the Test, according to reports. Dhananjaya de Silva is the vice-captain.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Matthews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Vishwa Fernando, Lakshitha Manasinghe. (ANI)

