Marketa Vondrousova probably achieved the biggest milestone of her career as she won the Wimbledon 2023 women's singles title with a win over Ons Jabeur. Jabeur, the Tunisian tennis star, was gunning for a maiden Wimbledon title which would have made her the first Arab woman to achieve this spectacular feat. Still, it was not to be as Vondrousova outplayed her comprehensively to win the match in straight sets (6-4, 6-4). The Czech Republic player, with this result, is the first unseeded women's singles Wimbledon champion and it was also her maiden Grand Slam title. She is also the third player from her country to have won the title.

Ranked 42 in the world, not many would have expected Vondrousova to win the Wimbledon, but she eventually has, defeating some of the toughest names in the competition. Fans might be keen on knowing more about her and in this article, she shall take a look at some quick facts.

Marketa Vondrousova Quick Facts:

#Marketa Vondrousova was born in Sokolov, Czech Republic, in June 28, 1999.

#The 24-year-old is currently ranked 42 in the world.

#Her career-best ranking is 14, which she achieved on July 1, 2019.

#Marketa first started playing tennis when she was just four years old, with her father.

#Jindriska Anderlova, Marketa’s mother, played top-flight volleyball in the Czech Republic.

#In 2022, she married her partner Stepan Simek, with whom she raises a cat.

#The left-handed tennis player idolizes Roger Federer, one of the greatest ever to have played the sport.

#She had competed in the 2019 French Open final, where she lost to Ashleigh Barty.

#Her appearance in the Wimbledon 2023 women’s singles summit clash against Ons Jabeur was the second Grand Slam final of her career.

Here’s an interesting fact! Marketa had missed Wimbledon last year due to wrist surgery and had attended the tournament as a spectator! A year later, she finds herself as the champion, standing in the middle of the Centre Court with her head held high in pride. A sensational comeback, one to remember!

