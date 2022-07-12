London, Jul 12 (PTI) Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah said swing from ball one made his job easier and more exciting as he ended with a career-best six-wicket haul in the first ODI against England here on Tuesday.

Swing and seam in white-ball cricket is a rare sight but it has been a stand out feature in England, including the three T20s.

Bumrah's devastating spell set up India's massive 10-wicket win at The Oval.

"When there's swing and seam movement, it is very exciting in white-ball cricket to get that opportunity because you have to be defensive with the kind of pitches we usually get.

"When I bowled the first ball, I found some swing and we tried to exploit that. When it doesn't swing, I have to pull my lengths back. When the ball is doing something you don't have to try a lot. When the wicket is flat your accuracy is tested. It is a good place to be when the ball is swinging," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

India mauled England by 10 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series to take a 1-0 lead.

With the ball moving in the air, the Indian pacers decided to bowl fuller.

"As soon as Shami bowled the first over, we had a conversation to go fuller. Very happy for him, he gets a lot of wickets. I told him when he beats the bat, that there would be days when he'd run through the side," Bumrah said referring to Mohammed Shami's three-wicket haul.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan shared a century stand for the 18th time to complete India's emphatic win.

The pull shot was the hallmark of Rohit's classy 76 off 58 balls.

"Shikhar and me understand each other quite well, except for the first ball where there was that misjudgement. He is playing ODIs after a long time. We know what he brings to the table for us," Rohit said.

"Experienced player and he has done well for us in the past in these conditions. The hook is a high risk shot, I understand that, but as long as it comes out right, I am happy," he said.

England skipper Jos Buttler was surprised by the movement on offer.

"Very tough day to take, but we've got to dust ourselves down quickly. Little surprised by the movement, bit muggy. India exposed the conditions superbly. They have bowled really well in the powerplay," he said.

"It is something we need to discuss and work out. We have some guys in the form of their lives in Tests coming here and getting nicked off. Jasprit is a great bowler to come up against. He has bowled fantastically well today and deserves these figures," said Buttler.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)