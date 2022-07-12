Manchester United are increasingly growing in confidence to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax this summer transfer window. The Red Devils had identified the defender as a target this summer but faced competition from Arsenal. Although Ajax have rejected offers from both clubs, Manchester United have kept in touch with Ajax to sign the Argentine international. Martinez reportedly is keen on a move to the Premier League and has asked Ajax to let him leave this summer.Manchester United 4–0 Liverpool: Erik ten Hag Gets Off to Winning Start As Red Devils Thrash Archrivals in Pre-Season Friendly

Known to be operating both as a centre-half and a left-back, Martinez has been chased by both Manchester United and Arsenal with Ajax setting a €50 million (£42.4m) fee for the player. According to Goal. com, sources close to the player have stated that Erik ten Hag's presence at Manchester United might give the Red Devils an advantage in signing the player. If Manchester United end up signing the player, he would then reunite with his former manager at Ajax.

Manchester United have had just one signing so far, in Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord. The club have been linked with several other players the likes of which include Frenkie de Jong and Paulo Dybala.

