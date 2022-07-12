Denmark is set to compete against Finland in a UEFA Women's Euro 2022 on Tuesday, July 12. The match would be played at Stadium MK and is scheduled to start at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams have suffered defeats in their first matches of the competition. While Finland had a 1-4 loss at the hands of Spain, Denmark went down 0-4 to Germany. Needing to secure their first points on the board, both teams would now aim to put behind the poor result in their opening matches. England 8-0 Norway, Women's Euro 2022: Beth Mead Nets Hat-Trick in Hosts' Dominant Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

These two teams had last squared off in the 2013 edition of Women's Euro. The match had ended 1-1 back then. Both teams now would hope to have more than one point from this match in order to bounce back in this group. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Denmark vs Finland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Denmark vs Finland clash in UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 will be played at the Stadium MK in Buckinghamshire on July 12, 2022 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled time of 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Denmark vs Finland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Denmark vs Finland on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Denmark vs Finland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Denmark vs Finland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 live streaming online.

