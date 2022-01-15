Gaydon [UK], January 15 (ANI): Aston Martin on Friday confirmed that former BMW motorsport head Mike Krack will become their Formula 1 Team Principal, taking over from the recently-departed Otmar Szafnauer.

Although not a familiar name in the world of F1, Krack has headed up BMW's global motorsport operation since 2014, meaning he was in charge of the German manufacturer's Formula E, GT, and IMSA programmes, as well as overseeing their expansion into the new LMDh category. Prior to that, Krack spent a year and a half with Porsche as Head of Track Engineering for their LMP1 project, working alongside current McLaren Team Principal Andreas Seidl.

He's not an F1 rookie, however, with Krack having previously worked at Sauber and BMW Sauber - including working as an engineer with current Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel when he was the latter squad's fresh-faced test driver.

"It is a thrill and an honour to have been appointed to the position of Team Principal of Aston Martin," said Krack. "I am very grateful to Lawrence [Stroll] and Martin [Whitmarsh] for giving me such a fantastic opportunity. Aston Martin is one of the greatest automotive brands in the world, and to have been asked to play a leading role in delivering the on-track Formula One success that such an illustrious name so richly deserves is a challenge that I plan to embrace with energy and enthusiasm."

Commenting on the appointment of Krack - which comes after Szafnauer parted ways earlier this month with the team he's been with in various guises for the past 12 years- Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll said: "Winning in Formula One is all about bringing together the best efforts of all the principal players - drivers, engineers, mechanics, everyone - and Mike is perfectly placed to do just that."

"We are about to embark on year two of our five-year plan, the objective of which is to win Formula One World Championships," added Stroll.

Aston Martin became the first team to announce the launch date for their all-new 2022 car on the same day as Krack's appointment was confirmed, with the AMR22 set to be revealed at their Gaydon headquarters in the UK on February 10 by drivers Vettel and Lance Stroll. (ANI)

