Kannapolis (US), Oct 22 (AP) Formula One team Haas will replace drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean next year, the team said on Thursday.

The pair have struggled in their fourth season together and scored only three points between them in 11 races so far.

Grosjean's career at Haas started promisingly in 2016 when he finished sixth at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and then fifth in Bahrain. But the quick yet erratic French driver has made a string of mistakes in the past couple of seasons, as has Magnussen.

The Danish driver's best season in F1 was in 2018 when he finished ninth in the drivers' championship, securing two fifth-place finishes and placing in the top 10 in 11 of 21 races.

Expectations were raised when Haas finished fifth in the constructors' championship that season, with the Ferrari-engine car securing its best result when Grosjean was fourth and Magnussen fifth at the Austrian GP.

"I want to extend my thanks to both Romain and Kevin for their hard work and commitment to Haas F1 Team over the past few seasons," Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said.

"Romain was a fundamental part of our establishment as we sought to get a driver onboard with both speed and experience."

Their departure leaves the door open for a veteran driver pairing of Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg.

Perez is leaving Racing Point at the end of the season to make way for four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel, while Hulkenberg is one the market after losing his seat at Renault this year.

Hulkenberg has driven well as an emergency replacement for Perez and Racing Point teammate Lance Stroll this season, placing eighth at the Eifel GP in Germany two weeks ago when Stroll was ill. AP

