Mesut Ozil has been axed from Premier League for the time being and had vented out his disappointment on social media. He posted a long not on social media and said that his loyalty has not been reciprocated. The former Real Madrid player also said that he will be working harder to earn his place in the team and will even continue to raise his voice against the wrong. Now, Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager has taken full responsibility for his exclusion and insisted that he was axed for reasons related to football. If one might remember, Ozil had spoken about the atrocities of China on Uighur Muslims and the club had distanced themselves from his opinion. Mesut Ozil Posts a Heartfelt Message After Being Snubbed by Premier League, Says ‘My Loyalty Hasn't Been Reciprocated’.

Ozil played his last match for Arsenal before the break out of the pandemic. He featured in the match against West Ham which they won 1-0. Post pandemic it was also reported that Ozil had refused to accept pay cuts and the entire matter snowballed into a controversy. Reports said that this was the reason that Ozil was shown the door. However, Arteta said that it was his best decision to exclude Ozil from the team and squad the above-mentioned reasons, “It's not true. It's my decision if someone has to blame me. And it will happen when we lose football matches -- my responsibility. I have to make the decision to get the best possible squad out there to win football matches and competitions as often as we can.”

The coach further explained that Ozil has the right to express his opinion and further insisted that it was the decision made related to football. Ozil has been snubbed the contingent which will be participating in the Europa League 2020.

