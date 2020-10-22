Melbourne [Australia], October 22 (ANI): Sydney and Canberra will host the white-ball leg of India's tour of Australia as Cricket Australia and the New South Wales state government reaches an agreement.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Cricket Australia and the New South Wales state government have knitted together a deal for Indian and Australian players returning from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to quarantine in Sydney and also being granted access to nearby training facilities.

NSW government gave its approval, confirming quarantine protocols, but it still requires final sign-off from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), ESPN Cricinfo reported.

Sydney Cricket Ground will play host to the first and second ODIs, slated to take place on November 27 and 29. The teams will then move to Canberra's Manuka Oval for the third ODI and first T20I, to be played on December 1 and December 4.

For the final two T20Is, India and Australia will return to Sydney. The pink-ball Test is scheduled to be held at Adelaide Oval between December 17-21.

Melbourne will be the venue for Boxing Day, to be played between December 26-30, but Adelaide has also been kept as the backup option for the Boxing Day Test. Adelaide will host the Boxing Day Test if the coronavirus pandemic poses any hindrance for the match from taking place at MCG.

Sydney and Brisbane will then host the following Tests, slated to take place from January 7-11 and January 15-19. (ANI)

