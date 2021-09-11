Monza [Italy], September 11 (ANI): Carlin's Jehan Daruvala put on a controlled performance in the second Sprint Race at Monza to claim his first victory of the season in F2, ahead of Trident rookie Bent Viscaal and PREMA Racing's Robert Shwartzman, who took his fourth podium of the year.

Given the chaos of the first race, Sprint Race 2 was surprisingly calm. Daruvala jumped reverse polesitter David Beckmann when the lights went out and dashed off into the distance, building up an assailable 6.1s lead.

Beckmann fell out of the podium positions after a lock-up in the closing stages of the race dropped him to fifth, promoting Viscaal, Shwartzman, and Liam Lawson. Red Bull junior Juri Vips ran out of time to catch the German and settled for sixth.

Championship rivals Oscar Piastri and Guanyu Zhou finished one behind the other in seventh and eighth, with the Australian extending his lead at the top of the standings to 124 points, with Zhou on 116.

Piastri will get another chance to add to his tally in Sunday's Feature Race, with the Alpine junior set to start from pole for the second round in a row, the grid set by Friday's qualifying session. He'll line up ahead of Daruvala and Zhou when the action gets underway at 1025 (local time).

In the Teams' title fight, PREMA is first with 229 points, in front of UNI-Virtuosi on 175 and Hitech on 162. Carlin is fourth with 160 and ART fifth with 120. (ANI)

