Margao, Dec 5 (PTI) The AIFF disciplinary committee has revoked its one-match suspension handed to FC Goa's Alberto Noguera for an incident involving him and NorthEast United coach Gerard Nus during an Indian Super League match after the player offered an apology.

After scrutinising video clippings, the AIFF body said it was convinced that Noguera, "for no justified reason deliberately", pushed NEUFC head coach Nus.

"The Committee found the act 'to be most unbecoming and unsporting conduct' and ruled the Spanish player be suspended for one game immediately in accordance with the AIFF Disciplinary Code," the ISL said in a release.

However, the club requested the Committee to review the incident and the subsequent decision while providing new video material and a letter of apology from the player to the NEUFC head coach.

"The Committee, after being satisfied with the video footage and Noguera's explanation, has decided to alter its decision.

"He is now eligible for selection in FC Goa's next ISL game against Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday, 6th December," the release added.

In his apology, Noguera said "it was never his intention cause any bodily harm or show any form of disrespect".

The player said he "was only trying to get the game started as soon as possible and the heat of the moment, along the intensity of the game, got the better of him".

