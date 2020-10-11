New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Swiss maestro Roger Federer congratulated 'greatest rival' Rafael Nadal on winning his 13th Roland Garros title after defeating Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday.

Nadal equaled Federer for the most major singles tennis championships won by a man and further added to his own record at Roland Garros on the red clay, courtesy of a surprisingly dominant 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 victory over the World number one Djokovic.

Also Read | How to Watch France vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of FRA vs POR & Football Score Updates on TV.

Spaniard also marked his 100th match win at the clay-court major championship.

Taking to Twitter Federer shared a post which read, "I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion. As my greatest rival over many years, I believe we have pushed each other to become better players. Therefore, it is a true honor for me to congratulate him on his 20th Grand Slam victory."

Also Read | French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal Equals Roger Federer's Grand Slam Record With 13th Title at Roland Garros, Beats Novak Djokovic in Straight Sets in Men’s Single Finals.

"It is especially amazing that he has now won Roland Garros an incredible 13 times, which is one of the greatest achievements in sport. I also congratulate his team, because nobody can do this alone. I hope 20 is just another step on the continuing journey for both of us. Well done, Rafa. You deserve it," it added.

It was his 27th win over Djokovic and his first since May 2019 in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia final in Rome. The 34-year-old, who improves to a 22-4 record on the 2020 season, is now just one match win away from becoming the fourth player to record 1,000 career victories. Only Jimmy Connors (1,274), Federer (1,242) and Ivan Lendl (1,068) have won more tour-level matches. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)