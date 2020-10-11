Portugal will take on France in match 3 of Group C in UEFA Nations League 2020. The clash will be played at the Stade de France in Paris, on October 11, 2020 (late Sunday night). Both teams are in the top position in Group C of League A and will be hoping to extend their hold on the first spot. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of France vs Portugal in UNL 2020-21 can scroll down below for more details. Cristiano Ronaldo & Other Members of Team Portugal Reach France For UEFA Nations League 2020-21 (See Pics).

World champions France had a good ruin-out in the international friendly game against Ukraine ahead of this clash as they defeated Andriy Shevchenko’s team 7-1. Meanwhile, Portugal had a much tricky fixture as the played out a goalless draw against Spain. Both teams have won their opening two games in the group and would be hoping to take a lead at the top with a victory in this clash. Cristiano Ronaldo Lauds Team Portugal After a Goalless Draw Against Spain, Says ‘Continue Working With Same Attitude’.

France vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

France vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2020-21 match will be played at the Stade de France stadium in Paris. The match will take place on October 12, 2020 (Monday) and it has a scheduled start time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

France vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of UEFA Nations League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into the Sony Sports channel to watch the live telecast of France vs Portugal game. The clash can be viewed on OTT platforms as well as SonyLiv will be providing the live streaming of the game.

