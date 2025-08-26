New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Cup 2025 will be held in Goa from November 27 onwards, which will witness some of the biggest names in chess gather for the marquee event on India's West Coast.

"The FIDE World Cup 2025 is coming to Goa! From October 30 to November 27, 2025, the world's top players will gather on India's west coast for one of the most exciting chess events. This knockout spectacle brings together 206 players fighting for a share of 2,000,000 US Dollars and three coveted places in the 2026 Candidates Tournament. Every round is win-or-go-home, making the World Cup one of the most dramatic tournaments on the calendar," FIDE said in a statement.

India has been a dominant force in chess for years. Last year, D Gukesh won the World Championship, while Indian teams took the top prize in the Chess Olympiad in both Open and Women's categories. In July of this year, Divya Deshmukh became the first Indian to win the Women's Chess World Cup, garnering national attention and hosting the Open World Cup in Goa.

Speaking in a statement, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said, "India has become one of the strongest chess nations, with outstanding players and passionate fans. After the success of the FIDE Women's World Cup held in Georgia earlier this year, we are proud to bring the FIDE World Cup to Goa. It will be a celebration of chess and a unique experience for players and spectators from around the world. The representatives of 90+ countries are expected to take part, and it will be one of the most followed events in chess history."

Also, the All IndIa Chess Federation President Nitin Narang hailed it as a "proud moment for Indian chess".

"This is a proud moment for Indian chess, and we are committed to delivering an event that reflects both the passion of our fans and the professionalism of our federation. The World Cup will not only inspire millions across the country but also showcase India's growing stature as a global hub for chess. We are deeply thankful to FIDE for granting India the honour of hosting the World Cup 2025 in Goa," he added.

Key Details

-Dates: 31 October to 27 November 2025

-Venue: Goa, India

-Players: 206

-Format: Eight-round knockout

-Top 50 seeds enter from Round 2

-Matches are two classical games, with rapid and blitz playoffs if tied

-Candidates spots: Top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Candidates Tournament. (ANI)

