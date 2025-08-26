New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): India's seasoned batter Hanuma Vihari has signed for Tripura as one of their three professionals ahead of the 2025-26 domestic season. The 31-year-old, who finished as Player of the Tournament at the Andhra Premier League, was granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA).

Vihari explained the motive behind his move, revealing that the decision to switch his allegiance stemmed from a desire to compete in all three formats, which Andhra Pradesh could not guarantee.

"I was keen on other opportunities since I believe I'm good enough to play all three formats. Andhra made it clear they were looking at youngsters for the T20 format. That was why I decided it didn't make sense playing even the 50-over format, so I sat out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well. I also wanted to play in a new environment," Vihari told ESPNcricinfo.

Vihari's remarks sum up the past couple of turbulent years he has endured with Andhra Pradesh. This includes a full-blown spat after the conclusion of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy campaign. Vihari accused the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) of mistreatment, which left him "humiliated". He even alleged political interference as one of the reasons behind his move to step down from captaincy last year.

During his torrid run with Andhra, he was in talks with Madhya Pradesh, but the move didn't pan out after he was talked out of the decision by Nara Lokesh, general secretary of Andhra's ruling party, TDP.

"For the last two seasons, I'd been talking of going out [he'd been in talks with Madhya Pradesh], but I stayed back. I felt given the circumstances around me, and also where my own cricket is at, this was the best time to sign with an upcoming team. This year they approached me first, and I felt it'll be a challenge worth taking up," Vihari said of the previous season.

After joining Tripura, Vihari isn't guaranteed a leadership role, but he is willing to contribute and be a part of a setup that craves to challenge the elite teams.

"As a senior player, I'll contribute whatever the team expects of me, from a leadership standpoint, whether I'm captain or not. "They've got some decent players. I wanted to play in a team where I can build [the squad], and be part of a setup that is hungry to challenge the bigger teams," he said.

Vihari last donned the Indian jersey three years ago, and he isn't planning to push for a comeback as of now. For him, the primary focus is to pile up runs on the board and keep things simple, instead of following the same route that Karun Nair adopted to return to the side after eight years.

"My challenge is to take the team through. After 14-15 years of first-class cricket, I've certainly got that experience that I want to pass on. But I'm not thinking of a comeback just yet. It's too far away. I want to score runs, important runs and then take the team through. More than anything, I just want to enjoy my cricket and score lots of runs," he concluded. (ANI)

