New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): The Local Organising Committee of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 with support from FIFA and other stakeholders have organized five editions of the Coach Education Scholarship Programme.

The programme has equipped the Indian footballing ecosystem with over 100 licensed female coaches.

The Coach Education Scholarship Programme which is a special effort to nurture more female coaches at the grassroots and instil in them leadership qualities, kicked off with its maiden edition on International Women's Day, 8th March 2021, at the Cooperage Stadium in Mumbai. Thereafter, four more editions have been held in Pune, Kolhapur, Delhi and Thane respectively.

The programme is aimed at providing a pathway for aspiring coaches to enter the grassroots of women's football and guide young girls from the local community who dream of playing football.

Eager and willing to pursue a career in football, aspiring coaches who have undertaken the E-Licence coaching course have benefitted with knowledge regarding both, the practical as well as theoretical aspects of the game.

Indian national team player, and football icon Bala Devi, attended the Pune edition of the event as a star guest and had some special words of inspiration for the participants.

"This coaching programme is an extremely important initiative for the future generations. All of you [the women being trained in this programme] hold the keys to nurturing the stars of tomorrow. I wish all participants the very best for their futures as well as for the futures of those they will coach in the coming time," Bala Devi said in a statement.

Kushal Das, General Secretary of the All India Football Federation, added, "The Coach Education Scholarship Programme signifies a positive intent in creating a platform for equality as it will help women from the local community engage themselves in football and thus encourage many young girls to play the game, while also realising a different career opportunity in football. This will be beneficial for women's football in the long run."

The upcoming edition of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will be held in India from October 11 to 30, 2022. (ANI)

