Wellington [New Zealand], August 5 (ANI): A brace from Aitana Bonmati helped Spain defeat Switzerland by 5-1 to clinch a spot in the quarterfinal of the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time ever.

Switzerland had three clean sheets through which they could top Group A, but under mere five minutes, midfielder Bonmati breached their defences to secure a lead for Spain.

Switzerland secured an equaliser after an own goal from Laia Codina in the 11th minute, with a pass back from 40 yards that went past shocked goalkeeper Cata Coll.

But Alba Redondo restored the lead in the 17th minute to make it 2-1 in favour of Spain in less than 20 minutes.

Bonmati also got her brace, netting a perfect goal in the 36th minute to double the lead.

Codina made up for a terrible error earlier and scored the fourth goal for Spain just before half-time.

At the half-time, the scoreline read 4-1 in favour of Spain.

In the 70th minute, Jenni Hermoso scored the fifth goal to the delight of 43,217 people, a record crowd in New Zealand for a football game.

Bonmati, Redondo and Hermoso have three goals each in the tournament.

In the other fixture of the day, Japan maintained their fantastic form in the World Cup, earning a 3-1 victory over Norway in the quarterfinal to advance to the final four stages of the tournament.

Arguably the best group-stage team during this World Cup, Japan outdid their opponents who never really looked capable enough of beating them.

Japan lacked a cutting edge during the first half. Ingrid Syrstad Engen did a disaster in the 15th minute, turning an early shot from Hinata Miyazawa from outside the box past her own goalkeeper to add to Japan's tally. It was an own goal that gave the Japanese a lead.

Then in the 20th minute, a header from Guro Reiten helped Norway secure an equaliser.

At the end of half-time, the scoreline was 1-1.

Five minutes after the restart, Vilda Boe Risa continued Norway's horror show inside their own box, with her pass turning out to be a gift for Risa Shimizu, who wasted no time in restoring the lead for Japan. The scoreline read 2-1.

With nine minutes to go, Aoba Fujino's defence-splitting pass found Miyazawa, who calmly put the ball past goalkeeper Mikalsen sparking celebrations in the Japan camp.

On August 6, Sweden will take on defending champions USA and Australia will take on Denmark at Melbourne and Sydney respectively. (ANI)

