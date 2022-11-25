Doha [Qatar], November 25 (ANI): Boulaye Dia scored a goal of the match capitalizing on the opportunity in Qatar's defence to take 1-0 in half-time of the Group A match being played at Al Thumama Stadium.

Senegal enjoyed plenty of possession in the first half having 69 per cent of the position in comparison to Qatar who had only 31. The African side had three shots on target in comparison to Qatar who had none.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2022: One of The Most Special ODI Knocks I Have Seen, Kane Williamson on Tom Latham’s 145 Not Out.

In the fourth minute, Senegal's Ismaila Sarr right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right was close but missed to the right. Eleven minutes later Qatar's Akram Afif right-footed shot from outside the box went above the goal post.

In the 20th minute, Qatar player Ismaeel Mohammad was shown a yellow card for a bad foul. Four minutes later Krepin Diatta's assist helped Idrissa Gueye strike a right-footed shot from outside the box but the attempt went wide.

Also Read | Criticism Gets Best Out of Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Portugal Midfielder Bruno Fernandes; Urges Critics to 'Dish Out More'.

Qatar's yet another attempt went high when Abdelkarim Hassan left footed shot from outside the box went high.

In 30th minute, Edouard Mendy's assist helped Senegal Ismaila Sarr take a right footed shot from outside the box but it was saved in the bottom left corner.

In the 41st minute Boulaye Dia's right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner helped Senegal take 1-0 lead which they maintained going into half-time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)