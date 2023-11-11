New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match against Kuwait, Indian football head coach Igor Stimac said that the team is aware of its form at home and away conditions and wants All India Football Federation (AIFF) to organise more home matches for the team.

In the not-so-distant past, Indian football fans had erupted in euphoria as India triumphed in a thrilling showdown against Kuwait during the SAFF Championship final in July 2023. The Blue Tigers clashed with Kuwait not once, but twice - the first bout ended in a tense draw, only to culminate in a heart-pounding penalty shootout victory during the finals in the electric atmosphere of Bangalore.

India is slated to play Kuwait in their den in the World Cup Qualifiers on November 16. If one looks at the statistics, India has emerged victorious against Kuwait on their home turf only once in a friendly match by 3-2 in 2004. However, there is hope that this time, the tides may finally change, and fans could witness results that will be etched into history books.

The anticipation of playing two matches against Kuwait and Qatar in the World Cup qualifier matches is exciting and head coach Igor Stimac has not held back in sharing his views on the upcoming showdown and the preparations with www.the-aiff.com.

On the team's contrasting home and away form, Igor said, "You are right, and we are not hiding from that- we are aware of it. But some of the refereeing decisions were affecting our game, because to be honest, in the last two tournaments, we were victims of some poor referee decisions. It affected our boys. There was something wrong with our game against Iraq. The boys played brilliant football, the boys controlled the game, we were twice in the lead and then the referee came and made one poor decision which took us to the penalty shootout which can always take you in any direction. It happened to us. After a couple of poor refereeing decisions in games against Iraq and Malaysia, we were thrown back seven or eight places in the rankings, which is terrible. That's the main reason why I am requesting the AIFF to organise as many home matches for India."

Questioned on how Mahesh Naorem Singh has been crucial for India in away matches, Igor said that he is fearless and talented.

"I am very happy with him. He is one of those players who is enjoying his football with the full potential. He is a very talented player, he does not have any fear or problem while coming in front of the goalkeeper. The easy approach he has when he comes in front of the goal and scores goals is something that is bringing and adding an extra quality to our team. Mahesh is the player at the moment we are looking up to and who is giving us extra stability in this position as a first option and is giving us extra quality in passing, holding the ball and providing chances and key passes," said Stimac.

On how facing Qatar at home conditions following two matches away from home, Stimac said, "It would be very different, and we need to be on a very different side playing at home. That does not mean that we are going to go up there high and try to surprise Qatar and keep them under high pressure for 90 minutes because we have problems which I spoke about earlier. But we are going to find a way to hurt them. They have Carlos (Queiroz), who is a new manager there and they are giving some opportunities to new players. But there might be a chance for us to surprise them."

On being questioned if the team is better prepared for the Qualifiers than it was for the 2022 WC Qualifiers, Stimac said that in 2019, the team started the qualifiers as a beginning of their process and redeveloping a team.

"You know, in 2019, we started our qualifiers at the beginning of our process, redeveloping the team, implementing many new young talented players and trying to find ideas of 11 to 15 players, who represent the country now. That is all behind us. We have a very solid team, we have certified players, who are there on the main list with another 13 players as a reserve option. So, the second phase has started. There will be some difficulties on our way because injuries are something that is never welcomed in football. We had a stable team with first-choice players a few months ago, and now we are missing three of them."

"Jeakson was one of the strongest pillars of our team and our success. His stable form and his help in the build-up phase and good covering capacity for the front players are something which has given stability to the team. Now it is a chance for him to bounce back to the national team, take that role over, and show everyone that he can be that guy who will keep playing the same way. We just hope that the boy, who will get the chance in his place, will have a positive attitude and will add extra quality to the team," he added.

On playing in Bhubaneshwar during the FIFA WC Qualifiers, Stimac said that the facilities, training, staff and organisational skills in the city.

"We were very happy in Bhubaneswar (during Intercontinental Cup) and I would love to be there as much as possible with our national team because the facilities, the training, the quality of the staff and the organisational skills are fantastic. That's something each coach would love to have every time he gets the players together. Another point is obviously the travel to training. We have a wonderful gym there, we have wonderful training pitches. People in the government there are very nice, they are there at any point to provide everything that is needed for the national team. So, I use this opportunity once again, to give a big thanks for the support they give to the national team and I just hope that we can pay them back with another win," said Stimac.

Stimac said that he is always confident since it is the only way to lead the team as a coach.

"I am always confident. I have to be confident because that's the only way for the coach to lead the team. Never mind the difficulties. But I am also realistic. I need to point out the challenges and worries which are there. Everyone needs to be well aware of what kind of difficulties we are going to face. So that's the best way of approaching the game, just being realistic but positive, always positive," said Stimac. (ANI)

