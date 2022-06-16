Rotterdam [Netherlands], June 16 (ANI): The Indian Women's Hockey Team is all set to take on Argentina in FIH Women's Hockey Pro League 2021/22 on June 18 and June 19 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team is placed third in the points table with 22 points from 10 games while Argentina are at the top of the table with 38 points from 14 matches.

Speaking ahead of their matches against Argentina, the Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain Savita Punia said the team was feeling confident.

"We had two great training sessions and everyone has focused on improving their game. We are looking forward to our matches against Argentina and looking to perform as a team and as individuals. We are quite confident ahead of the matches as we played a good game against Argentina in the Semi-Final of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics."

The goalkeeper also spoke about the team's specific training on Penalty Corners.

"We are working on improving our execution with regards to Penalty Corners. During our practice sessions, the players trained with the best mindset and worked on earning Penalty Corners and executing shots on goal. Hopefully, the players will improve upon executing Penalty Corners in our upcoming matches as well."

The Indian Women's Hockey Team Vice-Captain Deep Grace Ekka said the team is fully prepared for the matches against Argentina.

"We have learned a lot about our own games during our practice sessions after our matches against Belgium. We have corrected the mistakes we made in our previous matches and we are fully prepared for our next challenge."

With important tournaments such as FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 and Commonwealth Games 2022 coming up this year, the defender spoke about the advice she has given to the young players in the Indian side.

"When I had first joined the team, my seniors had told me to just replicate whatever I was doing during practice. I tell the same thing to the young players in our team. And the more we keep things simple, the better it is for us. Before we receive the ball, we should be aware about where our team members are standing so that we can pass the ball quickly." (ANI)

