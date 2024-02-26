Monaco, Feb 26 (AP) The five Olympic gold medals won by Finnish running great Paavo Nurmi will be returned to Paris and displayed at an exhibition next month marking the century of his unique achievement at the 1924 Paris Games, World Athletics said Monday.

To mark the Paris 2024 Games this summer, the medals will be displayed to the public from March 27 to September 22 at the Monnaie de Paris on the left bank of the river Seine. They will form part of a larger exhibition of Olympic medals called “D'or, d'argent, de bronze” (Of gold, silver and bronze) organised by the museum of the French mint.

Nicknamed “The Flying Finn”, the middle-and-long-distance runner was one of the first superstars of the sport. His five medals are the most athletics golds ever won at a single Games.

“During the year of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, we are celebrating the outstanding achievements of The Flying Finn Paavo Nurmi,” World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said. “As famous as the Hollywood stars of his day, lauded by US presidents, Nurmi was the first truly global sports star.”

World Athletics said Nurmi's grandson Mika Nurmi and Finland's four-time Olympic champion Lasse Viren — a long-distance running great himself — will be honoured guests at the March 27 ceremony.

The July 26-August 11 Paris Games are followed by the August 28 to September 8 Paralympics. (AP)

