Johannesburg, Dec 17 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first ODI between India and South Africa at the New Wanderers stadium here on Sunday.

South Africa Innings:

Also Read | Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Reeza Hendricks

Also Read | Arsenal vs Brighton, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

b Arshdeep Singh

0

Tony de Zorzi

c Rahul b Arshdeep Singh

28

Rassie van der Dussen

lbw b Arshdeep Singh

0

Aiden Markram

b Avesh Khan

12

Heinrich Klaasen

b Arshdeep Singh

6

David Miller

c Rahul b Avesh Khan

2

Wiaan Mulder

lbw b Avesh Khan

0

Andile Phehlukwayo

lbw b Arshdeep Singh

33

Keshav Maharaj

c Ruturaj Gaikwad b Avesh Khan

4

Nandre Burger

b Kuldeep Yadav

7

Tabraiz Shamsi

not out

11

Extras: (B-1, LB-2, W-10)

Total: (For 10 wkts, 27.3 Overs)

116

Fall of Wickets: 3-1, 3-2, 42-3, 52-4, 52-5, 52-6, 58-7, 73-8, 101-9, 116-10.

Bowler: Mukesh Kumar 7-0-46-0, Arshdeep Singh 10-0-37-5, Avesh Khan 8-3-27-4, Kuldeep Yadav 2.3-0-3-1. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)