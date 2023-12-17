Johannesburg, Dec 17 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first ODI between India and South Africa at the New Wanderers stadium here on Sunday.
South Africa Innings:
Reeza Hendricks
b Arshdeep Singh
0
Tony de Zorzi
c Rahul b Arshdeep Singh
28
Rassie van der Dussen
lbw b Arshdeep Singh
0
Aiden Markram
b Avesh Khan
12
Heinrich Klaasen
b Arshdeep Singh
6
David Miller
c Rahul b Avesh Khan
2
Wiaan Mulder
lbw b Avesh Khan
0
Andile Phehlukwayo
lbw b Arshdeep Singh
33
Keshav Maharaj
c Ruturaj Gaikwad b Avesh Khan
4
Nandre Burger
b Kuldeep Yadav
7
Tabraiz Shamsi
not out
11
Extras: (B-1, LB-2, W-10)
Total: (For 10 wkts, 27.3 Overs)
116
Fall of Wickets: 3-1, 3-2, 42-3, 52-4, 52-5, 52-6, 58-7, 73-8, 101-9, 116-10.
Bowler: Mukesh Kumar 7-0-46-0, Arshdeep Singh 10-0-37-5, Avesh Khan 8-3-27-4, Kuldeep Yadav 2.3-0-3-1. (MORE) PTI
