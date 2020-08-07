Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 7 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations chairman Akram Khan has said that the team's first Test against Sri Lanka could begin in mid-October.

Initially, Bangladesh was to tour Sri Lanka in July-August for a three-match Test series but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from the Tests, the teams could now play additional three T20Is, starting in October, subject to necessary approvals from the Sri Lankan government and health ministry.

According to ESPNcricinfo, BCB wants to play Tests and as many T20Is whereas the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wants one of the Tests to be replaced by the three T20Is, which were not a part of the Future Tours Programme.

"The tour schedule isn't finalised but we are likely to leave for Colombo on September 24 and the first Test could be held in the middle of October," ESPNcricinfo quoted Khan as saying.

"The board is in discussion on sending both teams (for Tests and T20Is) together but we will finalise our plans by this week. We want to play a three-match T20I series, and we are hopeful of getting a reply from SLC," he added. (ANI)

