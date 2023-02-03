Auckland, Feb 3 (PTI) New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson is hoping to get his rhythm back after returning to the squad for the upcoming two-Test series against England following a long injury layoff.

The lanky seamer had to leave the field during the second Test against England at Trent Bridge due to a stress reaction in his back in June last year and since then has not played an international game.

He was included on Friday in the 14-member New Zealand squad for the Test series against England beginning at Mount Maunganui on February 16.

Jamieson, who has made a successful return to domestic cricket, will now be targeting a spot in the playing XI following his extended period of rehabilitation.

"It's nice to be included in the squad and back in the fold for the first time in a while," Jamieson told SEN Radio.

"My body is feeling good, I'm excited to be back with the group … I've been bowling plenty of overs in practice and in training, I just need to get used to the rhythm of playing again. I've been bowling to empty nets for a long time so to see a few batters in the middle and see the ball get hit, it's a bit of a change."

He said he had full faith in coach Gary Stead and the support staff despite New Zealand having last won a Test series in 2021.

"Yeah, of course," said Jamieson.

"That's not something we've really thought about because there's so much confidence from the playing group in our coaching staff."

He added that the New Zealand side was a tight-knit unit where players had complete faith in the coaching staff.

"I'm not sure if it (pressure) is there or not, we sort of keep a pretty tight-knit circle. I have complete faith in our group and what we can do."

Jamieson is expected to play just one Test in series as his recovery is monitored, and the pacer said the decision on which match he will play will depend on the conditions.

"It is a little bit different, the first Test will be under the lights with the pink ball. Wellington (venue for the second Test) with the red ball, it tends to be more seamer-friendly than the Mount (Maunganui)," he said.

"But at the Mount (Maunganui) with the pink ball under lights, it could be pretty spicy as well. We'll see how it unfolds and how it goes up there."

