After serving his suspension, Cristiano Ronaldo finally made his debut in Saudi Arabia while playing for a combined Riyadh team against a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain. Ronaldo scored a brilliant brace but Riyadh All-Star XI suffered a narrow 5-4 defeat. Following this, the Portuguese superstar made his Al-Nassr debut in a 1-0 win against Al-Ettifaq at the Saudi Pro League 2022-23. But then in the next match, Cristiano Ronaldo's team suffered a 3-1 loss against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Arabian Super Cup semifinal. Ronaldo was clearly not at his best and failed to make an impact in this game. Now Al-Nassr will take on Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Friday, February 03, 2023. Will the Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo take part in this match? Let's take a look. Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Al-Nassr Women's Football Team, Wishes Them Good Luck for Remaining Games (Watch Video).

Al-Nassr are currently in the second position in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23. They have accumulated 33 points in 14 and are only 1 point behind league leaders Al-Shabab, having played two matches less. So a win in this match will help them to regain their position at the top of the table. Al-Fateh meanwhile are at the seventh spot with 21 points from 14 matches. They will give very tough competition to Rudi Garcia's team.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo is fully fit to take part in the Al-Fateh vd Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match. The Portuguese superstar will surely feature in the starting eleven of Al-Nassr. Ronaldo will hope to score his first goal for his new club and help his team to earn all three points. Al-Nassr Matches Live Streaming in India: SonyLiv to Broadcast Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Matches Online.

Al-Fateh has lost three out of their last five matches in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23. Their defense will have to be at their best to secure anything against a strong Al-Nassr side. Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match will start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium, Al-Hasa.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2023 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).