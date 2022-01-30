New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Deputy General Secretary Abhishek Yadav said the new football stadium in Ladakh can play a major role in helping the development of local talent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that an open synthetic track and astro-turf football stadium will be built in Ladakh.

The stadium is being built at a height of more than 10,000 feet and its construction is going to be completed soon.

"The new football stadium in Ladakh can play a vital role in helping the development of local talent which in turn will benefit Indian Football," AIFF quoted Abhishek Yadav as saying.

"The AIFF scouting team looks forward to engaging, and utilising the facilities for scouting, and even National Team training in the future,"

"The AIFF remains grateful to the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and honourable Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur for all the support," he added.

Also, PM Modi said that such infrastructure will also bring great opportunities in the field of sports, tourism and employment.

"Whenever such a big sports infrastructure comes up, it brings great opportunities to the youth of the country. Alongwith such an arrangement, movement of people from all over the country takes place, tourism gets promoted and many employment opportunities are created. The stadium will also benefit many of our youth in Ladakh," said PM Modi while addressing the nation on 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. (ANI)

