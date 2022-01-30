London, Jan 30: Manchester United have started an investigation into allegations of domestic violence against young forward Mason Greenwood. United have been left stunned after Greenwood's girlfriend Harriet Robson posted photographs and videos on social media of serious injuries she claims the England star inflicted on her.

United issued a statement insisting they "did not condone violence of any kind" and said, "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media." Mason Greenwood’s Girlfriend Harriet Robson Accuses Footballer of Physical Violence, Posts Pictures and Video of her Bruises on Instagram.

"We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind," Manchester United said in a statement.

Greenwood has not been picked by Southgate since being sent home from Iceland in disgrace in September 2020, after he and Phil Foden broke Covid protocols.

Apart from United, Greater Manchester Police too have started an investigation, saying they were "aware of images and video circulating on social media. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances".

Greenwood, 20, made his United debut in 2019 and went on to score 35 goals in 129 appearances to establish himself as one of the brightest young talents in Europe.

