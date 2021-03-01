Barcelona [Spain], March 1 (ANI): Former Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu has been arrested in a case related to 'Barcagate' at Camp Nou, Goal.com reported.

The news of the former members of the club's board being taken into custody following a raid on offices by regional police officers was broken by Cadena SER as reported by Goal.com.

Chief Executive Officer of the club, Oscar Grau, former adviser to the presidency Jaume Masferrer, and head legal counsel Roman Gomez Ponti have also been arrested.

According to the report, Bartomeu's administration has been accused of paying PR company I3 to oversee online work for the club and it is alleged that I3 were paid to clear up Bartomeu's image.

Bartomeu had stepped down from his position as Barcelona President in October last year. Also, the entire board had stepped down from their posts.

"I am here today to inform you of my resignation and that of the rest of the Board of Directors. This is a well-considered, calm, consensual and collective decision by my fellow directors who have accompanied me over recent years in a loyal and committed fashion with regards to the project and the Club, and who have made so many sacrifices thinking always of Barca," the club's official website had quoted Bartomeu as saying.

Moreover, the club's presidential elections are scheduled to take place on March 7. (ANI)

