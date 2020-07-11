New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Indian athletics chief coach Bahadur Singh, who recently ended his stint with Sports Authority of India (SAI), on Saturday said the achievements of the Indian athletics fraternity over the past 25 years were due to the collective efforts.

The 74-year-old Asian Games gold medallist shot putter called for paying more attention to sports in schools.

Also Read | ENG 168/3 in 70 Overs | England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test 2020 Day 4: ENG Lead by 54 Runs at Tea.

"If India has risen to be a leading nation in Asian athletics, it is because of one man but because of team-work by athletes, coaches, the Athletics Federation of India, the Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports," Bahadur said during a farewell function organised through a video conference.

"But if our schools let our children play sport and give them the facilities, India can be a world power," he added.

Also Read | Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2019-20: Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Other Players to Watch Out in JUV vs ATN Football Match.

The veteran athlete Bahadur also pointed out that India sorely missed an indoor training facility.

"We spend a lot of money in sending our athletes overseas when the climate at home does not permit training. India badly needs an indoor facility," he said.

Bahadur Singh between 1973-85 won three Gold, two Silver, three Bronze at Asian Games and Asian Championships and reached finals at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)