Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25 (ANI): Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad will be the new the president of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) as he is the only candidate in the fray after the rejection of candidature of the other candidate, officials said on Tuesday.

The Karnataka High Court had directed that elections for the post of president be held on December 7 next month. November 26 was set as the last date to withdraw the nominations.

Venkatesh Prasad and KN Shanta Kumar were the two candidates in the fray. However, during the scrutiny of nominations held on November 24, Shanta Kumar's nomination was declared invalid, the officials said, adding that Venkatesh Prasad, being the only candidate in the fray, was declared elected unopposed.

The High Court bench headed by Justice Suraj Govindaraj, hearing a petition filed by KSCA challenging the letter written by the Returning Officer to postpone the elections to December 30, had directed the KSCA elections on December 7.

Returning to KSCA after 12 years, Venkatesh Prasad had previously served as the vice-president of KSCA from 2010 to 2013. At that time, Anil Kumble was the president and Javagal Srinath was the secretary. An official announcement is expected to be made tomorrow. (ANI)

