New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Syed Abid Ali, who represented the national team in 29 Test matches between 1967 and 1974, has passed away at the age of 83 in California. The medium pacer was known for his exceptional fielding, and quick running between the wickets, as per ESPNcricinfo.

One of the highlights of his career came with the bat when he hit the winning runs at The Oval in 1971, sealing India's first-ever Test series victory in England. His decisive stroke, a square cut, never reached the boundary as jubilant fans stormed the field in celebration.

Abid Ali also played in India's first five ODIs, making his debut in the format in 1974 and featuring in all five matches until 1975. In Tests, he took 47 wickets, with career-best figures of 6/55 on his debut against Australia in Adelaide. A versatile cricketer, he also recorded six Test fifties, including twin half-centuries in Sydney during his debut series.

Though he occasionally batted at the top of the order, Abid Ali was primarily a lower-middle order batter, with most of his Test innings--20 out of 53--coming at No. 8.

He was also involved in a rare controversy during a Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch, where he was no-balled for throwing, reportedly in protest against Kiwi bowler Gary Bartlett's action, which the Indian team believed to be suspect.

A stalwart for Hyderabad in domestic cricket, Abid Ali played 212 first-class matches over two decades, amassing 8732 runs with 13 centuries and 41 fifties, while also taking 397 wickets at an average of 28.55. His final Test appearance came in December 1974, his last ODI in June 1975, and he played his final first-class match in 1978-79.

After retiring from playing, he transitioned into coaching, mentoring Andhra Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy and also taking up coaching roles with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Maldives. In his later years, he resided in Tracy, California, where he spent time with his family until his passing. (ANI)

