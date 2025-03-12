Head coach Gautam Gambhir is reportedly set to travel with the India A team to England before the much-awaited India vs England 2025 Test series gets underway later this year. The 43-year-old recently experienced a memorable moment of his coaching career with the India national cricket team winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title in Dubai. It is Gautam Gambhir's first ICC title as a head coach and the former cricketer is set to get back right to work, despite the India national cricket team not scheduled to be in action for the next three months. Indian Cricket Team Schedule After ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Check List of Upcoming Team India Matches.

According to a report in the Times of India, Gautam Gambhir will be travelling to England with the India A team to England before the senior team take on the Ben Stokes-led side in what is expected to be a fascinating five-match Test series. The India national cricket team had a forgettable time Down Under in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, where the side had suffered a 1-3 series defeat and the poor performance had been the talking point for quite some time. The report also stated that as per sources, Gautam Gambhir is planning for the next two years, which will include some of the major tournaments--2026 T20 World Cup, the World Test Championship 2025-27 final and the 2027 ODI World Cup. Fan Gifts Lord Ram Idol to Gautam Gambhir After India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title Win, Video Goes Viral.

The India head coach advocated the need for having more India A tours. The India vs England 2025 Test series will start with the first Test that is to be played in Leeds on June 20. The IND vs ENG 2025 Test series will also be an important one for senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who will need to prove a point or two with the bat if they are to prolong their Test careers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2025 10:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).