Christchurch [New Zealand], February 15 (ANI): Former Kiwi batsman Roger Twose has been appointed director of New Zealand cricket in order to replace Greg Barclay, who was required to step down after being named the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Twose played over 100 games for the Kiwis and represented Central Districts, Northern Districts, and Wellington along with several District Associations, giving him first-hand experience of the wider cricket community in New Zealand.

Regarded as a key influencer within his era, he was a pivotal member of the team that won the Champions Trophy in 2000 and was ranked 2nd in the world for ODI batsmen that same year.

"This is to advise that the Board of New Zealand Cricket has co-opted Roger Twose as a director to replace Greg Barclay (who was required to step down upon his election to the ICC chair), and has appointed Steve Tew to the position of board observer," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in an official statement on Monday.

According to New Zealand Cricket (NZC), after retiring from cricket, Roger joined the National Bank, working his way up to senior management level, before joining Willis Bond and Company Limited, serving on its senior management team and then as a director, primarily responsible for several large-scale development projects including their Wynyard Quarter project in Auckland with an end value in excess of USD 500 million.

On the other hand, Steve was CEO of New Zealand Rugby from 2008 to 2019, having been Deputy CEO for the six years prior. During his time as NZR CEO, the All Blacks and Black Ferns both maintained the number one world rankings for 10 years and won multiple world cups. (ANI)

