Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 17 (ANI): Former speedster Pramodya Wickramasinghe will head Sri Lanka's new national selection committee, including both men's and women's senior squads, according to ESPNcricinfo on Tuesday.

In addition to Pramodya Wickramasinghe, the selection committee comprises former cricketers Vinothen John, Indika de Saram, Rasanjali Chandima Silva, and Tharanga Paranavitana.

Wickramasinghe served as chair of the selection committee from 2021 to 2023. He was removed from the post following Sri Lanka's poor performance at the 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup.

Previously, Wickramasinghe served on a selection committee chaired by Sanath Jayasuriya from 2013 to 2015. Notably, Jayasuriya is the current head coach of Sri Lanka's men's cricket team.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Sri Lanka's sports ministry announced the change to the selection committee. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) chief executive Ashley de Silva said the board was in the process.

"Sri Lanka Cricket sends a list of about ten names to the ministry, and they have chosen from that," de Silva told ESPNcricinfo. "There is no term as such. The appointment is until further notice."

The 54-year-old Pramodya Wickramasinghe played 40 Test matches for Sri Lanka. He picked up 85 wickets at an average of 41.87, including three five-wicket hauls. In ODIs, Pramodya scalped 109 wickets in 134 matches at an average of 39.64. He had one four-wicket haul in ODIs.

Meanwhile, the 10th edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on February 7 next year. The prestigious tournament will run until March 8.

India and Sri Lanka will co-host the 20-team tournament across 29 days and eight venues (five in India and three in Sri Lanka).

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy) round out the complete list of host venues. (ANI)

