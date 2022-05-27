Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): India's Jehan Daruvala will be hoping for a change in his Formula 2 fortunes as he heads to Monaco this weekend determined to bounce back from an unlucky outing in Spain.

The Indian racer was denied the chance to fight for victory at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya after an electrical issue sidelined him on the fourth lap of last Sunday's Feature race.

His Spanish misfortune came on the heels of an ill-timed safety car in Imola that again cost him a shot at the win.

Monaco, an iconic but unforgiving venue that offers no margin for error, could set the stage for a turnaround in fortunes for Jehan, especially if he carries over his recent qualifying form.

Jehan said, "Monaco is always a really special weekend. The circuit is a real old-school street layout around which the tiniest mistakes can prove costly. It's also a track that's extremely difficult to overtake on which means qualifying strongly will be key. We were in the fight for pole in Spain, we know we have the pace and all we need now is a little bit of luck. This is a race every driver wants to win and I'm confident if we can get everything right we will be right in the thick of the fight for victory."

Jehan, who until his Spanish misfortune had finished on the podium in every round this season, is currently third in the overall drivers' standings.

The Prema Racing driver, already a three-time Formula 2 winner, is aiming to become the first Indian to win the Formula 2 title this season. (ANI)

