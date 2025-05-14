Dubai, May 14 (PTI) The fourth edition of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) cricket tournament will begin on December 2, the UAE National Day (Eid-Al-Etihad) here, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

The T20 league will run till January 4, 2026.

The tournament is making a strategic shift from its usual January-February window for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in February-March next year.

Dubai Capitals defeated Desert Vipers in a last over thriller to win the title in the last edition.

"We are delighted to confirm that the DP World International League T20 Season 4 will commence on the UAE National Day – Eid-Al-Etihad – which is one of the most important days on the UAE calendar," chairman of ILT20 and vice-chairman of Emirates Cricket Board said in a statement.

ILT20 CEO, David White said the revised window for the tournament window was decided after extensive consultation with key stakeholders..

The previous edition of the league featured an impressive roster of global T20 stars, including Sam Curran, Shai Hope , Fazalhaq Farooqi, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Warner and Rashid Khan among others.

