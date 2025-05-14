Mumbai Indians, ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, are set for a massive Trent Boult boost, who is ready to return for the remainder of the season, which gets underway from May 17. Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, the BCCI and IPL suspended the tournament for one week, where the availability of several foreign players came under a cloud whenever the tournament resumed. IPL 2025: From Josh Hazlewood To Jos Buttler, List Of Overseas Players Likely To Miss Remainder Of Indian Premier League Season 18.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Boult, 36, does not have a central contract with New Zealand Cricket, which makes his availability much easier than other international players under NZC. MI purchased Boult for INR 12.5 crore during IPL 2025 Mega Auctions, which produced rich dividends for the franchise in the ongoing edition, where the Kiwi pacer (18) is the franchise's leading wicket-taker.

Boult's bowling has been a major factor behind MI's resurgence, where, after kicking off the campaign poorly, the Hardik Pandya-led franchise is fourth in the IPL 2025 standings. IPL 2025: ICC WTC 2023-25 Final-Bound South Africa Players Likely To Miss Indian Premier League Playoffs.

The situation regarding overseas players for MI is looking bleak, with players like Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch, and Will Jacks are likely to be unable due to international commitments.

Meanwhile, ahead Mumbai Indians' first IPL 2025 match upon resumption on May 21 against Delhi Capitals, former franchise captain Rohit Sharma has already hit the practice nets. All players are expected to regroup in a few days' time.

