Pontevedra (Spain), Oct 21 (PTI) Wrestler Aman assured India of at least a silver medal in the men's 57kg freestyle by entering the final at the U-23 world championship here on Friday.

Aman, the lone Indian male freestyle wrestler to get a visa and compete in the tournament, defeated Bekzat Almaz Uulu of Kyrgyzstan 10-5 on points to secure his place in the title clash.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Must Face Consequences, Says Erik ten Hag.

He will face Ahmet Duman of Turkey in the final.

Aman had earlier defeated Hansana Madushanka Rodrigo Ganegodage of Sri Lanka in the first round before getting the better of Toshiya Abe of Japan in the quarterfinal.

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2022: Shan Masood Taken for Scans After Being Hit on the Head During Practice.

Earlier in the tournament, Indian Greco Roman wrestlers created history by bagging three medals at the championships.

Vikas (72kg), Sajan Bhanwala (77kg) and Nitesh (97kg) had won a bronze medal each in Greco Roman, while Ankush had clinched a silver in women's 50kg event.

India wrestlers had never won a medal in Greco Roman category at the event but ended their campaign with three medals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)