Paris [France], June 2 (ANI): Casper Ruud created a new pathway for Norway on Wednesday as he became the first tennis player from the nation to reach the semi-final of a Grand Slam, defeating Holger Rune to secure his place in the French Open 2022 quarter-finals.

Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud is into his first Grand Slam semi-final after beating Danish tennis player Holger Rune in a gruelling four-set match under the lights on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Ruud, who has eight career titles, is producing his best run at a Grand Slam and will play against Croatian tennis player Marin Cilic next.

Casper Ruud defeated Holger Rune 6-1 4-6 7-6(2) 6-3 to reach his first-ever Grand Slam semi-final. Norwegian player said that it's a big day for the nation as their player made it into the great stages of the tournament.

"A big day for Norwegian tennis, because we have also a female player -- Ulrikke Eikeri -- who made the final of mixed doubles. She is even one step further than me. She will play for probably the biggest title of her life tomorrow so I wish her luck," the 23-year-old said.

"I will use tomorrow to prepare. These matches are the ones you are dreaming about playing. Of course, a lot of nervous all day to get going. It's tough to find calm and peace. I started great but Holger fought back and raised his level," he added.

"I had played him three times already, now fourth, I guess I know a little bit how he plays. He plays fearless, goes for big shots," said Ruud.

The 23-year-old surged past Rune and weathered a mid-match wobble to win and move into his first Grand Slam final four, where he will meet 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic.

On the other hand, Ruud is the first Norwegian to win an ATP title and to reach an ATP Tour Masters 1000 final in the past. He reached a career-high singles ranking of world No. 7 on April 4, 2022, making him the highest-ranked Norwegian player in history.

Rune, ranked 40, had knocked out fourth seed and 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round this time. The 19-year-old was bidding to become the first Danish man to reach the last four in Paris. (ANI)

