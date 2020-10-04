Paris [France], October 4 (ANI): Top seed Romanian Simona Halep crashed out of the French Open after losing her fourth-round match 6-1, 6-2 to Poland's Iga Swiatek on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Swiatek, ranked 54th in the world, ousted the 2018 Roland Garros champion in two straight sets in the match that lasted for 68 minutes.

Also Read | Juventus Players Including Cristiano Ronaldo Preparing For Napoli Clash in Serie A Despite Gennaro Gattuso’s Team Not Travelling to Turin.

Last year, Halep had dropped just a game when she met Swiatek, also in the fourth round. However, it was a completely different story this year, with Halep losing in straight sets.

After securing her first win against a top-10 player, Swiatek will now play her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal. (ANI)

Also Read | Rishabh Pant 23rd Birthday: Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh & Suresh Raina Lead Cricket Fraternity in Wishing Delhi Capitals Star (View Posts).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)