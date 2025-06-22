East Rutherford (USA), Jun 22 (AP) Juan Freytes scored the go-ahead goal in the 83rd minute and Fluminense beat Ulsan 4-2 in the Club World Cup on Saturday night.

Jhon Arias bent a 25-yard free kick inside the right post and under the crossbar in the 27th minute to open the scoring for Fluminense.

Lee Jin-hyun, on the counterattack, put away a cross played by Um Wonsang into a wide-open net to tie it in the 37th and Um scored on diving header, off a low ball-in played by Lee, in first-half stoppage time to give Ulsan a 2-1 lead at halftime.

Gustavo Nonato Santana — known as “Nonato” — stopped a clearance attempt near the top of the penalty area and tapped a shot inside the right post in the 66th minute to tie the score 2-2.

Marcos da Silva França — known as “Keno” — capped the scoring in the second minute of stoppage time.

Ulsan goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo made a diving stop in the second minute and moments later had a leaping one-hand parry.

The game drew 29,321 to MetLife Stadium, which has a capacity of 82,500.

Key moment

=========

Freytes put away a first-touch finish, off a cross played by Germán Cano, from point-blank range for his first career goal with Fluminense to take the lead for good.

Takeaways

=======

Fluminense is tied with Borussia Dortmund atop Group F and can clinch a berth in the knockout round with win or a draw against the Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday. Ulsan, which plays Dortmund on Wednesday, was eliminated from reaching the knockout round.

What they said

==========

“I think we gave it all. Like, we left nothing on the field, so we cannot be anything other than satisfied with our performance. We played a very good team, so it's not only up to us. Sadly, we couldn't keep up in the second half.” — Gustav Ludwigson, Ulsan midfielder

“We knew if we played (in the second half) with the intensity that we did against Borussia, we could win this game. That is what we changed (at halftime): mindset.” Nonato, Fluminense midfielder. (AP) AM

