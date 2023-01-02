Sydney, Jan 2 (AP) Taylor Fritz took advantage of a dominant serve to beat Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 as the United States took an early 1-0 lead over Germany Monday at the United Cup mixed teams event in Sydney.

Ninth-ranked Fritz won 96 percent (26/27) of first serve points and backed that up with accurate ball-striking to beat 12th-ranked Zverev in 64 minutes.

Fritz raced to an early lead, winning the first five games of the match as he stepped into the court to finish points set up by his serve.

He kept the pressure on to beat Zverev who was playing for only the second time since June when he damaged ligaments in his right ankle during his semifinal against Rafael Nadal at the French Open.

The 25-year-old Fritz is now 3-4 in head to head meetings with Zverev and is 2-0 at the United Cup after beating Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in his opening match.

If the United States beats Germany or loses by a 2-3 margin it will qualify for the quarterfinals from Group C.

Madison Keys was due to follow Fritz on court, looking to extend the United States' lead in her singles against Jule Niemeier. (AP)

